Cross and chain vintage illustration psd. Digitally remixed by rawpixel. More Premium ID : 11109633 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2969 x 2970 px | 300 dpi | 62.22 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2969 x 2970 px | 300 dpi