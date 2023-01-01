https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11173135Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWine bottle vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11173135View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 999 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 10.61 MBSmall JPEG 799 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 999 x 1500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Wine bottle vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More