https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11179031Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLion cubs collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11179031View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 159.77 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Lion cubs collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More