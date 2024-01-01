https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11189220Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBridal wreath spirea (Spiraea prunifolia), is a flowering tree bloom during spring, found in Japan and other parts of Asia.Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 11189220View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3072 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBridal wreath spirea (Spiraea prunifolia), is a flowering tree bloom during spring, found in Japan and other parts of Asia.More