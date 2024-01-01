rawpixel
Cortinariaceae, a large family of gilled mushrooms found worldwide, containing over 2100 species.The family takes its name…
Cortinariaceae, a large family of gilled mushrooms found worldwide, containing over 2100 species.The family takes its name from its largest genus, the varied species of the genus Cortinarius.

View CC0 License

