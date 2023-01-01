https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198880Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage businessman, chromolithograph illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11198880View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 1867 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2334 x 1867 px | 300 dpi | 24.98 MBVintage businessman, chromolithograph illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. More