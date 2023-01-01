Vintage businessman illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 11198897 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2826 x 2261 px | 300 dpi | 55.26 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2826 x 2261 px | 300 dpi