https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11198902Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage businessman illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11198902View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3162 x 2529 px | 300 dpi | 60.88 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3162 x 2529 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage businessman illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More