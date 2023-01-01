https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11199313Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage fashionable woman illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11199313View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1000 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 10.61 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1000 x 1500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage fashionable woman illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More