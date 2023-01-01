https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11202889Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Sheath vintage illustration, collage element, transparent background. Digitally remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11202889View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 676 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 845 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1746 x 3100 pxCompatible with :PNG Sheath vintage illustration, collage element, transparent background. Digitally remixed by rawpixel.More