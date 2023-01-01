https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217854Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCamel train collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11217854View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 144.47 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Camel train collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More