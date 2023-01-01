Open book page mockup, realistic vintage design psd Original public domain image from The MET More Premium ID : 11220588 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3512 x 2703 px | 300 dpi | 142.05 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 924 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2694 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3512 x 2703 px | 300 dpi