https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221094Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage beer glass png chromolithograph illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11221094View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 843 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1991 x 3541 pxCompatible with :Vintage beer glass png chromolithograph illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More