Vintage beer glass, chromolithograph illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 11221104 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1073 x 1501 px | 300 dpi | 14.03 MB Small JPEG 858 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1073 x 1501 px | 300 dpi