Vintage beer glass, chromolithograph illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 11221106 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpi | 23.5 MB Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpi