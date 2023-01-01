https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221106Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage beer glass, chromolithograph illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11221106View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpi | 23.5 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage beer glass, chromolithograph illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More