https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221724Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage golf caddy, chromolithograph illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11221724View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1200 x 1500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1200 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 10.34 MBVintage golf caddy, chromolithograph illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. More