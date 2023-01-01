Vintage hand chromolithograph art psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Premium ID : 11221843 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2641 x 2114 px | 300 dpi | 45.69 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 961 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2641 x 2114 px | 300 dpi