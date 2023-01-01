https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11221849Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLivestock collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePremiumID : 11221849View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2770 x 1558 px | 300 dpi | 32.08 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2770 x 1558 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Livestock collage element, vintage illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More