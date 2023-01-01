https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11245160Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage floral frame png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11245160View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3247 x 4059 pxCompatible with :Vintage floral frame png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel. More