https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11245950Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage man, chromolithograph illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 11245950View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1870 x 2338 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1870 x 2338 px | 300 dpi | 25.06 MBVintage man, chromolithograph illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. More