https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11279928Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbstract flower, Folk style, vintage botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 11279928View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2641 x 3301 px | 300 dpi | 66.94 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2641 x 3301 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Abstract flower, Folk style, vintage botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More