Abstract flower, Folk style, vintage botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel. More Premium ID : 11279928 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2641 x 3301 px | 300 dpi | 66.94 MB Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2641 x 3301 px | 300 dpi