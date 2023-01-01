https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11294812Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeony flower, vintage botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11294812View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1200 px | 300 dpi | 14.01 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1200 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Peony flower, vintage botanical illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More