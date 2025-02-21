Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonmanvintagefurniturepublic domaincandleclothingadultDrs. Meyer and Parkman and Scientist Hope Hopps working in rubella research lab by Jerry HechtOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 891 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4100 x 5521 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRubella research by Jerry Hechthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11310277/rubella-research-jerry-hechtFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseParkman-Meyer research team with monkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511355/parkman-meyer-research-team-with-monkeyFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of diverse people standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912404/group-diverse-people-standingView licenseBiomedical research using lasers by Jerry Hechthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434233/biomedical-research-using-lasers-jerry-hechtFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseDevelopers of a promising new experimental vaccine against rubella (German measles)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347187/photo-image-heart-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGroup portrait at the November 7, 1961 meeting in the Mayflower Hotel of the Association of Military Surgeons by Jerry Hechthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358199/photo-image-background-papers-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseBlood plasma, normally clear, turns milky white ...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434291/blood-plasma-normally-clear-turns-milky-whiteFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWolfgang G. Von Oettingenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11501208/wolfgang-von-oettingenFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397313/birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. National Institutes of Health- Division of Biological Standardshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347478/us-national-institutes-health-division-biological-standardsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916620/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMouse receives a drop of fluid from a syringe by Jerry Hechthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11434228/mouse-receives-drop-fluid-from-syringe-jerry-hechtFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah greetings Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13086917/hanukkah-greetings-instagram-post-templateView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347310/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah greetings poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13086953/hanukkah-greetings-poster-templateView licenseU.S. National Institutes of Health- Division of Biological Control: Office/Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347592/photo-image-face-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah greetings blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13086889/hanukkah-greetings-blog-banner-templateView licenseNIH- NIAID Division of Infectious Diseaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363404/nih-niaid-division-infectious-diseasesFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9523207/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseNIH- NIAID Division of Infectious Diseaseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11363292/nih-niaid-division-infectious-diseasesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Hanukkah Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788437/happy-hanukkah-instagram-story-templateView licenseDemonstration of the infectious nature of dental carieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510844/demonstration-the-infectious-nature-dental-cariesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9520623/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseM. Becquerel and the Experiment with the Magnethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11502076/becquerel-and-the-experiment-with-the-magnetFree Image from public domain licenseSenior's editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619701/seniors-editable-poster-templateView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 3.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369502/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain licenseBlack knight fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseEdward Francishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11504531/edward-francisFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDr. Isadore Zipkinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474122/dr-isadore-zipkinFree Image from public domain licenseHanukkah greetings Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12788459/hanukkah-greetings-instagram-story-templateView licenseM. and Mme. Curie Experimenting with Radiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11505950/and-mme-curie-experimenting-with-radiumFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness analysis sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703664/business-analysis-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseNIH- NCI cancer research album 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371491/nih-nci-cancer-research-albumFree Image from public domain license