Rosa Zenoch by A (Adolf) Karpellus
Original public domain image from National Library of Medicine
Rosa Zenoch, das Heldenmädchen von Rawaruska
It's a little darkie, sir
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
As-tu songé, France chérie
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Balsam for the heart
Hospital patient ward by W J Butt (Firm) photographer
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Herzlichen Neujahrsgruss! by Dora Wawrzyk
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Prière pour la France
Nachbehandlung von Kriegsverwundeten. 2 by E Preuss
Novoročni připítek
Four girls!: how did it happen?
Et vous mon ami, avez-vous été blessé au front: non, madame, exactement au cote oppose by Ch Leo
Soldat
Nurse and a wounded soldier
La balle qui passait m'a frappée au bras droit, soultenez-le drapeau, tenez-le toujours droit!
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Ne me montrez pas cette horreur, sa famille est, là-bas, en pleurs
Ein Maientag by Paul Rieth
King George Military Hospital, man in mechanical room
One!
Die vier Fakultäten. III Medizin by E Kleinhempel
Christus im Lazarett