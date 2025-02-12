rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christus im Lazarett
Save
Edit Image
christhandhospitalfacepersonartworld war ipublic domain
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nurse and a wounded soldier
Nurse and a wounded soldier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311519/nurse-and-wounded-soldierFree Image from public domain license
No more war Instagram post template, editable text
No more war Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956225/more-war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Novoročni připítek
Novoročni připítek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311665/novorocni-pripitekFree Image from public domain license
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Nun serving a drink to a wounded soldier
Nun serving a drink to a wounded soldier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408048/nun-serving-drink-wounded-soldierFree Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Two nurses tending a wounded patient
Two nurses tending a wounded patient
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408173/two-nurses-tending-wounded-patientFree Image from public domain license
Stand for peace, woman protest remix, editable design
Stand for peace, woman protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944750/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Ospedale + rossa by Marina Battigelli
Ospedale + rossa by Marina Battigelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407992/ospedale-rossa-marina-battigelliFree Image from public domain license
Stand for peace, woman protest remix, editable design
Stand for peace, woman protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944737/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Rosa Zenoch, das Heldenmädchen von Rawaruska
Rosa Zenoch, das Heldenmädchen von Rawaruska
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311584/rosa-zenoch-das-heldenmadchen-von-rawaruskaFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.4, Liverpool, England: Interior view- Surgical Ward
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.4, Liverpool, England: Interior view- Surgical Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11332169/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote poster template
Religion quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762902/religion-quote-poster-templateView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Ward with Balkan Frames
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Ward with Balkan Frames
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331642/photo-image-hospital-frames-personFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Tuberculosis Hospital, St. Eugenie, France: Interior of ward
U.S. American National Red Cross Tuberculosis Hospital, St. Eugenie, France: Interior of ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334523/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Corridor used as a ward for wounded
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Corridor used as a ward for wounded
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331524/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Corridor used as a Ward
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Corridor used as a Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331641/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Stand for peace, woman protest remix, editable design
Stand for peace, woman protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943675/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 109, Évreaux, France: Interior of ward
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 109, Évreaux, France: Interior of ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334042/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Stand for peace, woman protest remix, editable design
Stand for peace, woman protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943662/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView license
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Ward
U.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331634/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
U.S. American Red Cross Hospital, Neufchateau, France: Childrens ward
U.S. American Red Cross Hospital, Neufchateau, France: Childrens ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439251/us-american-red-cross-hospital-neufchateau-france-childrens-wardFree Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Je ne puis vous la refuser, mais n'allez pas en abuser!
Je ne puis vous la refuser, mais n'allez pas en abuser!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511227/puis-vous-refuser-mais-nallez-pas-abuserFree Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wounded soldiers and nurses in a room with paintings
Wounded soldiers and nurses in a room with paintings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511252/wounded-soldiers-and-nurses-room-with-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
No to war poster template, editable text and design
No to war poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
U.S. American National Red Cross: Interior view- First Aid Station, Dijon, France
U.S. American National Red Cross: Interior view- First Aid Station, Dijon, France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411985/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Come unto me. 3
Come unto me. 3
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386947/come-unto-meFree Image from public domain license
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Ambulance of the American Hospital--Lycée Pasteur--Neuilly-Paris: 5, La visite du Mèdecin = The morning rounds
Ambulance of the American Hospital--Lycée Pasteur--Neuilly-Paris: 5, La visite du Mèdecin = The morning rounds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408342/photo-image-hospital-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Child of God quote Facebook story template
Child of God quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630489/child-god-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Il faut surmonter la souffance En songeant que: C'est pour la France
Il faut surmonter la souffance En songeant que: C'est pour la France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428598/faut-surmonter-souffance-songeant-que-cest-pour-franceFree Image from public domain license