Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagechristhandhospitalfacepersonartworld war ipublic domainChristus im LazarettOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 765 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2063 x 3234 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNurse and a wounded soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311519/nurse-and-wounded-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseNo more war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956225/more-war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNovoročni připítekhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311665/novorocni-pripitekFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseNun serving a drink to a wounded soldierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408048/nun-serving-drink-wounded-soldierFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseTwo nurses tending a wounded patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408173/two-nurses-tending-wounded-patientFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944750/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseOspedale + rossa by Marina Battigellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407992/ospedale-rossa-marina-battigelliFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944737/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseRosa Zenoch, das Heldenmädchen von Rawaruskahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311584/rosa-zenoch-das-heldenmadchen-von-rawaruskaFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.4, Liverpool, England: Interior view- Surgical Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11332169/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762902/religion-quote-poster-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Ward with Balkan Frameshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331642/photo-image-hospital-frames-personFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Tuberculosis Hospital, St. Eugenie, France: Interior of wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334523/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Corridor used as a ward for woundedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331524/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Corridor used as a Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331641/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943675/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No. 109, Évreaux, France: Interior of wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334042/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseStand for peace, woman protest remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943662/stand-for-peace-woman-protest-remix-editable-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.1, Paris, France: Interior view- Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11331634/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseU.S. American Red Cross Hospital, Neufchateau, France: Childrens wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439251/us-american-red-cross-hospital-neufchateau-france-childrens-wardFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJe ne puis vous la refuser, mais n'allez pas en abuser!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511227/puis-vous-refuser-mais-nallez-pas-abuserFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWounded soldiers and nurses in a room with paintingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511252/wounded-soldiers-and-nurses-room-with-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954904/war-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross: Interior view- First Aid Station, Dijon, Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11411985/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCome unto me. 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386947/come-unto-meFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmbulance of the American Hospital--Lycée Pasteur--Neuilly-Paris: 5, La visite du Mèdecin = The morning roundshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11408342/photo-image-hospital-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseChild of God quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630489/child-god-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseIl faut surmonter la souffance En songeant que: C'est pour la Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11428598/faut-surmonter-souffance-songeant-que-cest-pour-franceFree Image from public domain license