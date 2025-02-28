Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagepersonartbuildingsmanvintagefurniturewallcelebrationHerzlichen Neujahrsgruss! by Dora WawrzykOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 770 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2122 x 3308 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licenseNachbehandlung von Kriegsverwundeten. 2 by E Preusshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311578/nachbehandlung-von-kriegsverwundeten-preussFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716134/art-gallery-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseCafé in Marseille, 1912 by engelbert gminskahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18940134/cafe-marseille-1912-engelbert-gminskaFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9586049/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseU.S. Army, Letterman General Hospital, San Francisco, California: Civilian telephone and telegraph operatorshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11466672/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.31, Contrexville, France: Interior view- Ward, Hosp. No.5https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441962/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chillinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 65, Kerhnon, France: Dry househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11457127/army-base-hospital-number-65-kerhnon-france-dry-houseFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture aunction Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750033/antique-furniture-aunction-instagram-post-templateView licenseBedside examinationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11436271/bedside-examinationFree Image from public domain licenseMan biking in park illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234082/man-biking-park-illustrationView licensePortrait of a man in court robes with fur surcoat by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087227/portrait-man-court-robes-with-fur-surcoat-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682604/aesthetic-japandi-dining-table-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital, Camp Mills, N.Y: Interior view- Issue counter of Dispensaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11468806/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed couple, vintage wedding editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554352/newlywed-couple-vintage-wedding-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHospitals - Military: Interior of ward for blind soldiers(?), somewhere in Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320044/photo-image-hospital-person-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseStartup business man working on laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView licenseMercedes de Cordoba (c. 1900) by Joseph T Keileyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10052359/mercedes-cordoba-c-1900-joseph-keileyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901811/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseU. S. Army Base Hospital Number 57, Paris, France: The flueroscopic room and office of the x-ray departmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11456669/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseHiphop music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734098/hiphop-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseMen's ward on a floating hospital, Harbinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370177/mens-ward-floating-hospital-harbinFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army. Josiah Simpson General Hospital, Fort Monroe, Va: Nurses Reading Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11416189/photo-image-animal-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseSutter Househttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11313610/sutter-houseFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395656/happy-birthday-facebook-post-templateView licensePNG Vintage car stamp illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18229163/png-vintage-car-stamp-illustrationView licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901020/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseThe second Madison Square Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11427541/the-second-madison-square-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912439/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseVintage car stamp illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18660450/vintage-car-stamp-illustrationView licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909315/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseWatch Pendant Painting (late 19th-early 20th century) by Marcus and Co and Fernand Paillethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128918/photo-image-person-diamonds-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12514786/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCentral Dispensary and Emergency Hospital, Washington, D.C: Interior view- Private Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11327194/photo-image-hospital-wooden-personFree Image from public domain license3D heartbroken man in the rain editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458182/heartbroken-man-the-rain-editable-remixView licenseTwo women in white caps and aprons standing togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511170/two-women-white-caps-and-aprons-standing-togetherFree Image from public domain license