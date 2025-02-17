Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagefacebooksmedicinepersonartmanblackdoctorAus dem Leven der Bader im 16 Jahrhundert; schwiezer Glasscheibe aus dem Jahr 1525: HydrotherapyOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 880 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4900 x 6684 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943538/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSitten der Zeit: Der Arzt by George Moutard Woodwardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11378292/sitten-der-zeit-der-arzt-george-moutard-woodwardFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072360/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe ascending douche by Thomas Onwhynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369347/the-ascending-douche-thomas-onwhynFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJerry "Beat to a stand still", Dr. Please 'Em's prescription,... by Robert Cruikshankhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374888/image-face-book-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMeet our doctors flyer template, medical businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6814938/meet-our-doctors-flyer-template-medical-businessView licenseA man standing at a furnace by Georg Agricolahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11340937/man-standing-furnace-georg-agricolaFree Image from public domain licenseMeet our doctors flyer template, medical businesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6797106/meet-our-doctors-flyer-template-medical-businessView licenseHans Leütkirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486183/hans-leutkirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseDoctors Instagram post template, medical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6816326/doctors-instagram-post-template-medical-designView licenseSurgical Instruments and Apparatus: An operating table for luxationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11414653/surgical-instruments-and-apparatus-operating-table-for-luxationFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943745/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDe wonderdokter Fophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374627/wonderdokter-fopFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11729993/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe dance of death: Death, seen riding his horse, leaves the city as the hero who equalised those who followed him blindly.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13978293/image-horse-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseDoctors Instagram post template, medicalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6798437/doctors-instagram-post-template-medicalView licenseAdministration of medicaments to the eye by George Bartischhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11355568/administration-medicaments-the-eye-george-bartischFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940601/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe pleasures of food and drink by Sebastian Franckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356425/the-pleasures-food-and-drink-sebastian-franckFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDer Zahnarzt Auf Dem Lande by Adriaen Brouwerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373708/der-zahnarzt-auf-dem-lande-adriaen-brouwerFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945114/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMichael Lochmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11485929/michael-lochmannFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703164/online-doctor-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDas Wunder der Heiligen Kosmas und Damianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415278/das-wunder-der-heiligen-kosmas-und-damianFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945064/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBloodletting: Patient being cupped by physician with a terabdellehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336839/bloodletting-patient-being-cupped-physician-with-terabdelleFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945116/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHydrotherapy: Patient with legs in whirlpoolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11320362/hydrotherapy-patient-with-legs-whirlpoolFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946056/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA patient at the water cure by Thomas Onwhynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11369340/patient-the-water-cure-thomas-onwhynFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Health Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945120/world-health-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeneral Faradization - applicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11343520/general-faradization-applicationFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation, editable word, 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9335671/online-doctor-consultation-editable-word-remixView licenseDer Feldscherer by Christoph Maurerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431053/der-feldscherer-christoph-maurerFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJohannes Bauhinushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11500428/johannes-bauhinusFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor consultation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11942229/online-doctor-consultation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBildersammlung aus der Geschichte der Geschichte der Medizin by Egbert van Panderenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11415746/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license