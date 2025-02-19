rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Happy birthday NLM!: from the Medical Library Association annual meeting 1986 : National Library of Medicine…
Save
Edit Image
facebookmedicinepersonbirthdaycelebrationpublic domainstamp
Editable kid's book cover mockup design
Editable kid's book cover mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061478/editable-kids-book-cover-mockup-designView license
National Library of Medicine: sesquicentennial 1836-1986
National Library of Medicine: sesquicentennial 1836-1986
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11323785/national-library-medicine-sesquicentennial-1836-1986Free Image from public domain license
Festive season, editable Instagram story template
Festive season, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519735/festive-season-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Making the dream a reality: NIH 13th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemorative program
Making the dream a reality: NIH 13th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemorative program
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402720/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party Instagram post template, editable text
Birthday party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459570/birthday-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dr. Martin L. King, Jr: 12th annual commemorative program-1984
Dr. Martin L. King, Jr: 12th annual commemorative program-1984
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402714/dr-martin-king-jr-12th-annual-commemorative-program-1984Free Image from public domain license
Birthday animal border background, blue design
Birthday animal border background, blue design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692306/birthday-animal-border-background-blue-designView license
Exhibited by the Army Medical Library Washngton, D.C: milestones in the history of medicine
Exhibited by the Army Medical Library Washngton, D.C: milestones in the history of medicine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360521/photo-image-space-books-medicineFree Image from public domain license
Birthday celebration Instagram post template, editable text
Birthday celebration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467704/birthday-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
John B. Blake taking his turn at planting the "Tree of Hippocrates" by Robert S Pumphrey
John B. Blake taking his turn at planting the "Tree of Hippocrates" by Robert S Pumphrey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360757/photo-image-grass-plant-planeFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday poster template, editable text and design
Happy birthday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596719/happy-birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
13th annual commemorative program for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr
13th annual commemorative program for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402607/13th-annual-commemorative-program-for-dr-martin-luther-kingFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday poster template, editable text and design
Happy birthday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11803904/happy-birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Group gathering at the National Library of Medicine dedication ceremony
Group gathering at the National Library of Medicine dedication ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441354/group-gathering-the-national-library-medicine-dedication-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
New arrival Instagram post template
New arrival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787619/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView license
Leek Island Military Hospital: behind is the Gananoque Yacht Club where we went to several dances : there was a good one…
Leek Island Military Hospital: behind is the Gananoque Yacht Club where we went to several dances : there was a good one…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11383799/photo-image-background-hospitals-faceFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397090/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Champ Lyons standing at the podium
Champ Lyons standing at the podium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360501/champ-lyons-standing-the-podiumFree Image from public domain license
Cupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581264/cupid-shopping-for-gifts-celebration-editable-graphic-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pediatric research: a century in review by Child Health Day Symposium Bethesda
Pediatric research: a century in review by Child Health Day Symposium Bethesda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403641/pediatric-research-century-review-child-health-day-symposium-bethesdaFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable text
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11475865/happy-birthday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Senator Hill addresses a gathering at the groundbreaking ceremony
Senator Hill addresses a gathering at the groundbreaking ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360504/senator-hill-addresses-gathering-the-groundbreaking-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday poster template, editable text and design
Happy birthday poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723976/happy-birthday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
American Contributions to Cardiovascular Medicine and Surgery: An exhibit at the National Library of Medicine
American Contributions to Cardiovascular Medicine and Surgery: An exhibit at the National Library of Medicine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417160/image-heart-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Celebration time Instagram post template, editable text
Celebration time Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460714/celebration-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Joseph H. McNinch's inscription
Joseph H. McNinch's inscription
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11323642/joseph-mcninchs-inscriptionFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11682897/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Medical film festival: December 1-5, 1986 : National Library of Medicine, Lister Hill Auditorium
Medical film festival: December 1-5, 1986 : National Library of Medicine, Lister Hill Auditorium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11417209/image-book-medicine-personFree Image from public domain license
Animal tales poster template, editable text and design
Animal tales poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598412/animal-tales-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
President Roosevelt dedicates the new Bethesda campus of the National Institute of Health 9
President Roosevelt dedicates the new Bethesda campus of the National Institute of Health 9
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511395/photo-image-people-building-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable text
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11803903/happy-birthday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Photographic views of places in Japan which are exempt from the disease "Beri-Beri"
Photographic views of places in Japan which are exempt from the disease "Beri-Beri"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11344878/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-stampFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800162/watercolor-birthday-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Senator Joseph Lister Hill speaks at the podium at the National Library of Medicine dedication ceremony
Senator Joseph Lister Hill speaks at the podium at the National Library of Medicine dedication ceremony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441410/photo-image-flowers-face-bookFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878085/watercolor-birthday-editable-remix-designView license
Board of Regents visit construction site of the new National Library of Medicine
Board of Regents visit construction site of the new National Library of Medicine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360652/photo-image-construction-plant-treesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10800362/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
President Roosevelt dedicates the new Bethesda campus of the National Institute of Health 2
President Roosevelt dedicates the new Bethesda campus of the National Institute of Health 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435698/photo-image-face-people-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor birthday mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10878013/watercolor-birthday-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
African American roots explore new worlds pre-Columbus to the space age
African American roots explore new worlds pre-Columbus to the space age
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11402663/african-american-roots-explore-new-worlds-pre-columbus-the-space-ageFree Image from public domain license