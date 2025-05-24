rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Military officers use the library reading room
Save
Edit Image
facebooksmedicinepersonartbuildingmanvintage
Comic event blog banner template
Comic event blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824548/comic-event-blog-banner-templateView license
Honorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library: lecture
Honorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library: lecture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441623/honorary-consultants-the-army-medical-library-lectureFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
Ancient architecture blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467939/ancient-architecture-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Staff in the bindery section
Staff in the bindery section
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359886/staff-the-bindery-sectionFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture editable poster template
Ancient architecture editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587600/ancient-architecture-editable-poster-templateView license
Fielding H. Garrison in the Army Medical Library reading room as daylight shines through the windows
Fielding H. Garrison in the Army Medical Library reading room as daylight shines through the windows
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11479581/photo-image-hospital-books-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView license
Claudius Meyer at his desk
Claudius Meyer at his desk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360300/claudius-meyer-his-deskFree Image from public domain license
Health care clinic Instagram post template, editable text
Health care clinic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A view of the stacks in Library Hall
A view of the stacks in Library Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360022/view-the-stacks-library-hallFree Image from public domain license
Instrumental music blog banner template
Instrumental music blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824614/instrumental-music-blog-banner-templateView license
Descriptive cataloger
Descriptive cataloger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359940/descriptive-catalogerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher png, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781822/vintage-teacher-png-book-education-editable-remixView license
Army Medical Library reference division reading room with patrons
Army Medical Library reference division reading room with patrons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359857/army-medical-library-reference-division-reading-room-with-patronsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789325/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Educational Department- Business Administration
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Educational Department- Business Administration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471110/photo-image-hospital-face-booksFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791404/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Mary Grinnel with others at table 41
Mary Grinnel with others at table 41
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359916/mary-grinnel-with-others-tableFree Image from public domain license
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
Vintage teacher, book education editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11781894/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView license
Lecture room, Army Medical School, 1901-2, in Army Medical Museum and Library building
Lecture room, Army Medical School, 1901-2, in Army Medical Museum and Library building
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11503886/photo-image-faces-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture Instagram story template, editable social media design
Ancient architecture Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587601/ancient-architecture-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Dr. Charcot
Dr. Charcot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11508221/dr-charcotFree Image from public domain license
Ancient architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Ancient architecture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587602/ancient-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Army Medical Library reference division reading room
Army Medical Library reference division reading room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360002/army-medical-library-reference-division-reading-roomFree Image from public domain license
Editable African American male student design element set
Editable African American male student design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175097/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView license
Jean Eschmann working in the bindary
Jean Eschmann working in the bindary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360138/jean-eschmann-working-the-bindaryFree Image from public domain license
AI aided medicine Instagram post template
AI aided medicine Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537439/aided-medicine-instagram-post-templateView license
Honorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library, Fourth Annual Meeting, October 10, 1947: Opening Session
Honorary Consultants to the Army Medical Library, Fourth Annual Meeting, October 10, 1947: Opening Session
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509297/photo-image-face-books-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable African American male student design element set
Editable African American male student design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175098/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView license
Harold Wolfe mounts boards for the Current List of Medical Literature
Harold Wolfe mounts boards for the Current List of Medical Literature
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359973/harold-wolfe-mounts-boards-for-the-current-list-medical-literatureFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Histology laboratory at Howard University
Histology laboratory at Howard University
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336218/histology-laboratory-howard-universityFree Image from public domain license
Editable man in living room, Japanese remixed design
Editable man in living room, Japanese remixed design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView license
Army Medical Library; desks, stacks, portraits
Army Medical Library; desks, stacks, portraits
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11311966/army-medical-library-desks-stacks-portraitsFree Image from public domain license
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView license
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Educational Department- Arithmetic
U.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Educational Department- Arithmetic
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471114/photo-image-hospital-face-booksFree Image from public domain license
Lifestyle magazine cover template
Lifestyle magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14202283/lifestyle-magazine-cover-templateView license
Mr. Barnes in the Reading Room
Mr. Barnes in the Reading Room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441545/mr-barnes-the-reading-roomFree Image from public domain license
Lifestyle magazine cover template
Lifestyle magazine cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14201953/lifestyle-magazine-cover-templateView license
Cataloger Charles Colby
Cataloger Charles Colby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359820/cataloger-charles-colbyFree Image from public domain license