The mess kit: June 1919. Vol. 1, no. 4
Violence kills peace grows quote Facebook story template
View license
The mess kit: April 1919. Vol. 1, no. 2
Free Image from public domain license
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
View license
The mess-kit: September 1919. Vol. 1, no. 7
Free Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram story template, editable text
View license
U.S. Army Sanitary Train No. 4: Receiving and operating tents of 4th Division Field Hospital
Free Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
View license
U.S. American National Red Cross Evacuation Hospital No. 110, Coincy, France: Nurses arriving at the hospital during…
Free Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
View license
U. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 34, Romsey, England: Lunch hour parade to the mess tent
Free Image from public domain license
Hiring blog banner template, editable text
View license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 7, Tours, France: General view
Free Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram poster template, editable text and design
View license
U.S. Army Veterinary Hospital No. 11, Gievres, France: General view
Free Image from public domain license
Hiring Instagram post template, editable text
View license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 59, Rimaucourt, France: Perfect Street at base showing wards, personnel and patients
Free Image from public domain license
Military service Instagram post template, editable text
View license
U.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.70, St. Florent Le Viel, France: Personnel
Free Image from public domain license
Welcome home Facebook post template, editable design
View license
U.S. Army Base Hospital No. 204, Winchester, England: View showing wards and some of the personnel
Free Image from public domain license
Jobs Instagram post template, editable text
View license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No.33, Portsmouth, England: Personnel- Schenectady Boys
Free Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable text
View license
U.S. Army Evacuation Hospital No.19, Allerey, France: General view
Free Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram blog banner template, editable text
View license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 114, Beau-Desert, France: General view- Unit No. 6
Free Image from public domain license
Vote now Instagram story template, editable text
View license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 326, Royeumiex, France: Exterior view- Tent Hospital
Free Image from public domain license
President's day Instagram story template, editable text
View license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 45, Toul, France: Headquarters and officers
Free Image from public domain license
No to war Instagram post template, editable text
View license
U.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 10. Le Treport, France: General view
Free Image from public domain license
voting Instagram post template, editable text
View license
U. S. Army Hospital Center, Beau Desert, France: Exterior view
Free Image from public domain license
Hiring poster template, editable text and design
View license
U. S. Army Base Hospital Number 7, Tours, France: General view looking north and west
Free Image from public domain license
No more war Instagram post template, editable text
View license
U. S. Army Camp Hospital No. 42, Bar-sur-Aube, France: Personnel
Free Image from public domain license
We're hiring poster template, editable text and design
View license
U.S. Army Field Hospital No. 5, Montfaucon La Ville, France: Airing bedding and wards
Free Image from public domain license