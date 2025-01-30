Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebookwoodenmedicinepersonbuildingmanvintagefurnitureHistory of Medicine Division reading roomOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 946 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 11195 x 8829 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseMan sitting at reading room carrelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361162/man-sitting-reading-room-carrelFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseMrs. Wright taking slips from readerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361161/mrs-wright-taking-slips-from-readerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView licenseMr. Barnes at information windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361109/mr-barnes-information-windowFree Image from public domain license3D office employee at work editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394270/office-employee-work-editable-remixView licensePatron using microfichehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361385/patron-using-microficheFree Image from public domain license3D stressed businessman at work editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454116/stressed-businessman-work-editable-remixView licensePatrons in the reading roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361168/patrons-the-reading-roomFree Image from public domain license3D businessman buried with work editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12396516/businessman-buried-with-work-editable-remixView licenseArmed Forces Medical Library Reference Division 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441602/armed-forces-medical-library-reference-divisionFree Image from public domain licenseHealth care clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460201/health-care-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDr. Blake and Sheila Parker Durling behind desk by Peter N Pruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361657/dr-blake-and-sheila-parker-durling-behind-desk-peter-pruynFree Image from public domain licenseStartup business man working on laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView licenseHarold Wolfe mounts boards for the Current List of Medical Literaturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359973/harold-wolfe-mounts-boards-for-the-current-list-medical-literatureFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901811/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseBibliographic Services Division Index Unit staff members on the mezzanine level of the National Library of Medicine by Peter…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441379/photo-image-book-medicine-personFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStaff in the bindery sectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359886/staff-the-bindery-sectionFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseHistorian Wyndham Miles sitting at a desk in the HMD reading roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361876/historian-wyndham-miles-sitting-desk-the-hmd-reading-roomFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture aunction Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750033/antique-furniture-aunction-instagram-post-templateView licenseReception area on the mezzanine of the National Library of Medicine by Peter N Pruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511588/photo-image-space-book-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901020/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseMr. Drew and Mrs. Shiffman by Peter N Pruynhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441349/mr-drew-and-mrs-shiffman-peter-pruynFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682604/aesthetic-japandi-dining-table-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseArmy Medical Library Current List sectionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441627/army-medical-library-current-list-sectionFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912439/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseLounge areahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424768/lounge-areaFree Image from public domain license3D heartbroken man in the rain editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458182/heartbroken-man-the-rain-editable-remixView licensePatron in the main reading roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361172/patron-the-main-reading-roomFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038971/carpentry-service-poster-templateView licenseLibrary patrons using collection materials in the reading roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361386/library-patrons-using-collection-materials-the-reading-roomFree Image from public domain licenseRetro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLibrary rotunda with online catalog terminals next to the library's card cataloghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361466/photo-image-book-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan explaining to teamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915187/man-explaining-teamView licenseA view of the stacks in Library Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360022/view-the-stacks-library-hallFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907636/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licenseArmed Forces Medical Library Catalog Division 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441577/armed-forces-medical-library-catalog-divisionFree Image from public domain license