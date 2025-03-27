Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalfacebirdpersonblackvintagepublic domainillustrationOnly x-ray-- radium-- surgery-- ever cured cancerOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 885 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2416 x 3276 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCactus lovers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516975/cactus-lovers-poster-templateView licenseSteer clear of VD: bright future ahead!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440374/steer-clear-vd-bright-future-aheadFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseNo home remedy or quack doctor ever cured syphilis or gonorrheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438630/home-remedy-quack-doctor-ever-cured-syphilis-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain licenseWallpaper blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13075594/wallpaper-blog-banner-templateView licenseCancer: early diagnosis would save 50,000 lives every yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420183/cancer-early-diagnosis-would-save-50000-lives-every-yearFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516676/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseWhy is this woman smiling?: because she's over 50 and has regular mammogramshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11386424/why-this-woman-smiling-because-shes-over-and-has-regular-mammogramsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532061/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFight the peril behind the lineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426136/fight-the-peril-behind-the-linesFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's angels background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685246/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseEven if you're feeling like Superman, you need to know your cholesterol numberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438300/even-youre-feeling-like-superman-you-need-know-your-cholesterol-numberFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574236/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVD: don't smear your record!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440377/vd-dont-smear-your-recordFree Image from public domain licenseEditable rolled poster, black floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11021502/editable-rolled-poster-black-floral-designView licenseBreast cancer: where we arehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11403190/breast-cancer-where-areFree Image from public domain licenseEducation desktop wallpaper, cute doodle backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764177/education-desktop-wallpaper-cute-doodle-backgroundView licenseVD: sometimes penicillin doesn't workhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11440382/vd-sometimes-penicillin-doesnt-workFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseSyphilis: a million new victims each yearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11438635/syphilis-million-new-victims-each-yearFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538182/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseI love sexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426077/love-sexFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseEasy to get--: syphilis and gonorrheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419485/easy-get-syphilis-and-gonorrheaFree Image from public domain licenseCharity word, volunteer woman holding megaphone remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944835/charity-word-volunteer-woman-holding-megaphone-remix-editable-designView licenseUse the handkerchief and do your bit to protect me!https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11406606/use-the-handkerchief-and-your-bit-protect-meFree Image from public domain licenseAction now, environment activism collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936023/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView licenseMan-made malariahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11420127/man-made-malariaFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party invite blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397037/halloween-party-invite-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHe wouldn't give up shooting up-- so I gave him uphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426132/wouldnt-give-shooting-up-gave-himFree Image from public domain licenseWomen Ephemera remix illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701682/women-ephemera-remix-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseMe encanta hacer el amorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426071/encanta-hacer-amorFree Image from public domain licenseAction now, environment activism collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11936202/action-now-environment-activism-collage-art-editable-designView licenseCancer danger signalshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11437720/cancer-danger-signalsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHow would you deal with it if one of you got AIDShttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426017/how-would-you-deal-with-one-you-got-aidsFree Image from public domain licenseCute line art doodle set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763841/cute-line-art-doodle-set-editable-designView license"I thought a thing like that could never happen to me"--https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11419554/thought-thing-like-that-could-never-happen-meFree Image from public domain licenseCute line art doodle set in black and white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762666/cute-line-art-doodle-set-black-and-white-editable-designView licenseWhat do you do when your best friend has AIDS?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11426305/what-you-when-your-best-friend-has-aidsFree Image from public domain license