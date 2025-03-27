rawpixel
Only x-ray-- radium-- surgery-- ever cured cancer
Cactus lovers poster template
Steer clear of VD: bright future ahead!
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
No home remedy or quack doctor ever cured syphilis or gonorrhea
Wallpaper blog banner template
Cancer: early diagnosis would save 50,000 lives every year
Cinco de Mayo poster template
Why is this woman smiling?: because she's over 50 and has regular mammograms
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Fight the peril behind the lines
Sandro Botticelli's angels background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Even if you're feeling like Superman, you need to know your cholesterol number
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
VD: don't smear your record!
Editable rolled poster, black floral design
Breast cancer: where we are
Education desktop wallpaper, cute doodle background
VD: sometimes penicillin doesn't work
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Syphilis: a million new victims each year
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
I love sex
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Easy to get--: syphilis and gonorrhea
Charity word, volunteer woman holding megaphone remix, editable design
Use the handkerchief and do your bit to protect me!
Action now, environment activism collage art, editable design
Man-made malaria
Halloween party invite blog banner template, editable text
He wouldn't give up shooting up-- so I gave him up
Women Ephemera remix illustration sticker set, editable design
Me encanta hacer el amor
Action now, environment activism collage art, editable design
Cancer danger signals
Woman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
How would you deal with it if one of you got AIDS
Cute line art doodle set, editable design
"I thought a thing like that could never happen to me"--
Cute line art doodle set in black and white, editable design
What do you do when your best friend has AIDS?
