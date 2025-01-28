Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalfacepersonbuildingmanvintagedoctorspublic domainU.S. Naval Hospital, Beaufort, SC: Main operating room in useOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 951 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2305 x 2907 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Naval Hospital, Beaufort, SC: Main operating room in usehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324947/us-naval-hospital-beaufort-sc-main-operating-room-useFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health package Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. Naval Hospital, Beaufort, SC: Main operating room in usehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324938/us-naval-hospital-beaufort-sc-main-operating-room-useFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939342/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHeart surgery in progress at the Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345859/heart-surgery-progress-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941859/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439680/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseU.S. Naval Hospital, Charleston, SC: Operating room in actionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11325007/us-naval-hospital-charleston-sc-operating-room-actionFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063429/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439682/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063421/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView licenseInterior view- Operating room, Camp Hospital No. 66https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354569/interior-view-operating-room-camp-hospital-noFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439750/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460203/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 101, St. Nazaire, France: Operating on a patient in main operating roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459565/photo-image-hospital-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051590/doctors-appointmentView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.5 (Base Section No.2), Genicart, France: Operating Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443419/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring doctors & nurses Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428550/hiring-doctors-nurses-facebook-post-templateView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439688/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395402/medical-center-facebook-post-templateView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439735/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Station Hospital, Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Little Rock, Arkansas: General operating room during an appendectomyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11466381/photo-image-hospital-face-lightFree Image from public domain licenseOrthopedic healthcare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921018/orthopedic-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Station Hospital, Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Little Rock, Arkansas: Major operating room showing spinal anesthesiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11466378/photo-image-hospital-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseInterior view- Operating room, nurse using ether to anesthetize patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354583/interior-view-operating-room-nurse-using-ether-anesthetize-patientFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseOperation in progresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347690/operation-progressFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Air Force Hospital, Travis Air Force Base, Fairfield, CA: Major surgery roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472370/photo-image-hospital-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare Services blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065201/healthcare-services-blog-banner-templateView licenseU.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Preparing for Operationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471097/us-army-general-hospital-no-36-detroit-michigan-preparing-for-operationFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065202/medical-center-blog-banner-templateView licenseU.S. Army Field Hospital No. 337, Bereziniki, Russia: Interior view- Operating Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11465041/photo-image-hospital-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMilitary: Field Medical Services: View showing Soviet medics in field dispensary placing splint on leg of patienthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11380214/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license