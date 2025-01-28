Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalfacepersonbuildingmanvintagedoctorspublic domainU.S. Naval Hospital, Charleston, SC: Operating room in actionOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 961 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2289 x 2859 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Naval Hospital, Beaufort, SC: Main operating room in usehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324938/us-naval-hospital-beaufort-sc-main-operating-room-useFree Image from public domain licenseMen's health package Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062752/mens-health-package-facebook-post-templateView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439750/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939342/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Naval Hospital, Beaufort, SC: Main operating room in usehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11324947/us-naval-hospital-beaufort-sc-main-operating-room-useFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check-up Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941859/health-check-up-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army General Hospital No. 36, Detroit, Michigan: Preparing for Operationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471097/us-army-general-hospital-no-36-detroit-michigan-preparing-for-operationFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121870/health-check-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHeart surgery in progress at the Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345859/heart-surgery-progress-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063429/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 101, St. Nazaire, France: Operating room surgical staff in actionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459359/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare & hospitals Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063421/healthcare-hospitals-facebook-post-templateView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: View of Operation in progresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11332339/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseOnline doctor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No. 114, Beau-Desert, France: Interior view- Operating Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459903/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseGeneral hospital Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460203/general-hospital-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOperation in progresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347749/operation-progressFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor's appointment Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051590/doctors-appointmentView licenseDrs. Henry C. Savage and Edwin Brooks assist Dr. Tri during surgeryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365536/drs-henry-savage-and-edwin-brooks-assist-dr-tri-during-surgeryFree Image from public domain licenseHiring doctors & nurses Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428550/hiring-doctors-nurses-facebook-post-templateView licenseArmy Nurses in operating room at 40th General Hospitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353456/army-nurses-operating-room-40th-general-hospitalFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395402/medical-center-facebook-post-templateView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439735/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467560/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU. S. Army Hospital Number 101, St. Nazaire, France: Operating on a patient in main operating roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11459565/photo-image-hospital-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseOrthopedic healthcare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921018/orthopedic-healthcare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOpen-heart surgery, NIH, 1955. Photo by R. Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11439680/open-heart-surgery-nih-1955-photo-perryFree Image from public domain licenseDoctor sitting with a patient, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528279/doctor-sitting-with-patient-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Army. Base Hospital No.84, Perigueux, France: Operating Roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458030/us-army-base-hospital-no84-perigueux-france-operating-roomFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121872/health-check-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseU.S. Army. Camp Hospital No.96, Angers, France: Interior view- Operating Room, showing operation in progresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11463361/photo-image-hospital-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseHealth check up blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121864/health-check-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. American National Red Cross Hospital No.5, Paris, France: View of Operation in progresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11332208/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare Services blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065201/healthcare-services-blog-banner-templateView licenseSurgical Service: Operating room at Seaside Hospital, New York Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11409825/surgical-service-operating-room-seaside-hospital-new-york-cityFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14065202/medical-center-blog-banner-templateView licenseInterior view- Operating room, Camp Hospital No. 66https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11354569/interior-view-operating-room-camp-hospital-noFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12122956/healthcare-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOperation in progresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347690/operation-progressFree Image from public domain license