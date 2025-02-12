Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehospitalfacepersoncrossmanblackvintageworld war iGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: DispensaryOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 840 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3163 x 2214 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHiring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508521/hiring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Interior of laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334895/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurses and patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334752/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980546/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Interior of wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334700/photo-image-hospital-face-brick-wallsFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613661/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Staff officershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334898/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHuman rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978857/human-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Patients pose by statuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334855/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseHiring blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508477/hiring-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Group of wounded patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334848/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseViolence kills peace grows quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630807/violence-kills-peace-grows-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurses and patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334750/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630803/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Group of American patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334744/photo-image-hospital-american-flag-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587479/vote-now-instagram-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurses with a group of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334804/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926857/hiring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurse with group of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334753/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613662/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Nurse and patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334691/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613663/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Group of wounded patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334867/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11849287/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Group of patientshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334808/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Interior of wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334696/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseJobs Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814472/jobs-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Tent over a badly burned…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334638/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631285/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Patients with crutcheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334795/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseNo to war Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943961/war-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Patients mending a nethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334896/photo-image-hospital-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587427/vote-now-instagram-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Interior of wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334688/photo-image-hospital-face-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome home Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112149/welcome-home-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Patients with crutcheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334799/photo-image-background-hospital-faceFree Image from public domain licenseVote now Instagram blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12587412/vote-now-instagram-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGreat Britain, British Red Cross Society Voluntary Aid Detachment Hospital, Newton-Abbot, England: Ward interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11334643/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license