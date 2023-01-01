https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11335686Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRoyal lion coat of arms, vintage illustration by B.P. Grimaud psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 11335686View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpi | 18.27 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Royal lion coat of arms, vintage illustration by B.P. Grimaud psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More