Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonbuildingfurniturepublic domainflagsaudiencechairDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 976 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2790 x 2269 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPresentation slide screen editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205477/presentation-slide-screen-editable-mockupView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347278/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901020/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401898/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseTarget audience Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592563/target-audience-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347230/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican business agreement, economy money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913458/american-business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView licenseInvocation given by Rev. Frederick Brown Harris, Chaplain of the U.S. Senate, at the dedication ceremonies of the Clinical…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345570/photo-image-face-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican business agreement, economy money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901658/american-business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347312/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American business agreement, economy money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901695/png-element-american-business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView licenseDr. Robert Q. Marstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474440/dr-robert-marstonFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDr. Thomas C. Chalmers is sworn in as Director of the Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345824/dr-thomas-chalmers-sworn-director-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922162/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347308/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922172/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDr. Robert Q. Marstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474444/dr-robert-marstonFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922190/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDr. Robert Q. Marston meets President Nixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474442/dr-robert-marston-meets-president-nixonFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909862/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseDedication ceremony of Building 29https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346677/dedication-ceremony-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922252/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Harry Truman speaking at the dedication ceremony of the Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345621/photo-image-american-flag-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRetro cinema-themed social media template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20915591/retro-cinema-themed-social-media-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347269/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licensePNG element Italian partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853763/png-element-italian-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347226/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseInvestment & finance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922228/investment-finance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHistoric international conference gatheringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13754906/fotoFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican business agreement, economy money collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901674/american-business-agreement-economy-money-collage-editable-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347591/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licensePNG element French partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853242/png-element-french-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseRobert H. Finch takes the oath of office as DHEW Secretary at the White House, Jan. 22, 1969https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473637/photo-image-face-people-houseFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness connection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922168/business-connection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDr. Robert Q. Marston and Wilbur J. Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474416/dr-robert-marston-and-wilbur-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing trends Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922229/marketing-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe photographers and reporters ready for the dedication ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345632/the-photographers-and-reporters-ready-for-the-dedication-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseFrench partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853228/french-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseDr. Philip R. Lee dedicates the new NICHD Gerontology Research Center building, June 15, 1968https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347171/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license