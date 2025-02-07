Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagetreesfacepeoplebuildingmanblackfurniturecarDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 968 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2814 x 2270 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStartup business man working on laptophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915156/startup-business-man-working-laptopView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11401898/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain license3D police officers smiling, jobs & profession editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394688/police-officers-smiling-jobs-profession-editable-remixView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347268/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseHiphop music Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734098/hiphop-music-instagram-post-templateView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347230/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseTestosterone replacement therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479509/testosterone-replacement-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA speaker begins the dedication ceremony of the Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345565/speaker-begins-the-dedication-ceremony-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394599/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licensePresident Roosevelt dedicates the new Bethesda campus of the National Institute of Health 8https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511458/photo-image-american-flag-person-houseFree Image from public domain license3D carpenter workshop editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458058/carpenter-workshop-editable-remixView licenseDr. Philip R. Lee dedicates the new NICHD Gerontology Research Center building, June 15, 1968https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347171/photo-image-face-person-buildingFree Image from public domain license3D delivery man on scooter editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394254/delivery-man-scooter-editable-remixView licenseDr. Thomas Parran welcomes a speaker during cornerstone dedication ceremonies for Building 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346352/photo-image-background-trees-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people discussing in a meeting roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909386/business-people-discussing-meeting-roomView licensePresident Roosevelt dedicates the new Bethesda campus of the National Institute of Health 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435692/photo-image-american-flag-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseOld married couple remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12826548/old-married-couple-remixView licensePresident Roosevelt dedicates the new Bethesda campus of the National Institute of Health 5https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435693/photo-image-american-flags-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAI tutor poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13510581/tutor-poster-templateView licensePresident Roosevelt dedicates the new Bethesda campus of the National Institute of Health 6https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435699/photo-image-american-flag-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEV car Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539850/car-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Roosevelt dedicates the new Bethesda campus of the National Institute of Health 4https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435691/photo-image-american-flag-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMen's wear essentials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479656/mens-wear-essentials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide view of the participants on the platform at the groundbreaking ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360495/side-view-the-participants-the-platform-the-groundbreaking-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseTravel app Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397273/travel-app-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347283/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain license3D couple on scooter, travel editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395715/couple-scooter-travel-editable-remixView licenseU.S. Armed Forces Institute Of Pathology: Dedication Ceremony May 26, 1955https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346398/us-armed-forces-institute-pathology-dedication-ceremony-may-26-1955Free Image from public domain license3D backpackers couple, outdoors travel editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394781/backpackers-couple-outdoors-travel-editable-remixView licensePresident Roosevelt dedicates the new Bethesda campus of the National Institute of Health 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11435703/photo-image-american-flag-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school, education remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12430350/back-school-education-remix-editable-designView licenseAlexis S. Liatis speaking at National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremony 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441524/alexis-liatis-speaking-national-library-medicine-dedication-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseLive music festival, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696180/live-music-festival-editable-poster-templateView licenseA speaker begins the dedication ceremony of the Clinical Centerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345614/speaker-begins-the-dedication-ceremony-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain licenseLive music festival flyer, editable templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7696290/live-music-festival-flyer-editable-templateView licenseRetirement ceremonies for Dr. R. E. Dyer: View of audiencehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11509174/retirement-ceremonies-for-dr-dyer-view-audienceFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786825/music-festival-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347267/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe photographers and reporters ready for the dedication ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345632/the-photographers-and-reporters-ready-for-the-dedication-ceremonyFree Image from public domain license