Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacepeoplebuildingsmenpublic domaincrowdbusinessDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 963 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2826 x 2269 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness people are joining hands together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927733/business-people-are-joining-hands-together-remixView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347312/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands together remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927728/business-people-are-joining-hands-together-remixView licenseAffirmative Action Plan for Equal Employment Opportunity at NIHhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357036/affirmative-action-plan-for-equal-employment-opportunity-nihFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916582/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseCeremony marking the establishment of the National Institute of Environmental Health Scienceshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11365074/photo-image-hand-face-medicineFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916736/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseMeeting of the National Advisory Council on Regional Medical Programshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347066/meeting-the-national-advisory-council-regional-medical-programsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916588/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDr. Robert Q. Marston and othershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474464/dr-robert-marston-and-othersFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916726/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347586/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916723/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347230/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseRetirement party for Dr. James A. Shannonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474607/retirement-party-for-dr-james-shannonFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916620/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347268/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901063/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347269/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901360/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseDr. Robert Q. Marston meets President Nixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474442/dr-robert-marston-meets-president-nixonFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901849/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347278/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseJoined hands for teamworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916113/joined-hands-for-teamworkView licenseDr. Robert Q. Marstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474441/dr-robert-marstonFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901348/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseHEW Secretary, Robert H. Finch visits NIHhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357053/hew-secretary-robert-finch-visits-nihFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business shoothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14917127/diverse-business-shootView licenseNLM- Board of Regents Meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11362635/nlm-board-regents-meetingFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people pointing to a wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909972/rearview-diverse-people-pointing-wallView licenseDr. Robert Q. Marstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474466/dr-robert-marstonFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people in a board room meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901020/business-people-board-room-meetingView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347226/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912972/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseSenators Mathias and Hill and Doctors Lyons and DeBakey converse at the National Library of Medicine Dedication Ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441521/photo-image-face-medicine-personFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people pointing to a blank white wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912413/rearview-diverse-people-pointing-blank-white-wallView licenseSenators Mathias and Hill with Dr. DeBakeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441530/senators-mathias-and-hill-with-dr-debakeyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916764/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licenseDedication ceremony for Building 31https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357084/dedication-ceremony-for-buildingFree Image from public domain license