Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandfacehandshakepersonmanblackvintagepublic domainElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2270 x 2838 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941952/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347434/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people greeting by shaking their handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905714/business-people-greeting-shaking-their-handsView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347536/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943494/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347594/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941815/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347477/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901478/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347642/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901558/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347429/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901334/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347485/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943437/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347433/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943556/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347598/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901802/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347604/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness partners shaking hands in agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901163/business-partners-shaking-hands-agreementView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347431/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941586/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347588/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943447/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347540/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943527/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347539/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943461/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseDHEW Secretary Anthony Celebrezze's visit to NIHhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346940/dhew-secretary-anthony-celebrezzes-visit-nihFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943519/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347544/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943432/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347432/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943443/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347596/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse business people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322824/editable-diverse-business-people-design-element-setView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347538/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse business people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322817/editable-diverse-business-people-design-element-setView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347425/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license