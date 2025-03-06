rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Save
Edit Image
handfacehandshakepersonmanblackvintagepublic domain
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941952/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347434/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business people greeting by shaking their hands
Business people greeting by shaking their hands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905714/business-people-greeting-shaking-their-handsView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347536/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943494/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347594/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941815/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347477/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901478/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347642/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901558/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347429/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901334/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347485/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943437/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347433/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943556/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347598/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901802/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347604/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901163/business-partners-shaking-hands-agreementView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347431/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941586/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347588/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943447/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347540/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943527/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347539/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943461/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView license
DHEW Secretary Anthony Celebrezze's visit to NIH
DHEW Secretary Anthony Celebrezze's visit to NIH
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346940/dhew-secretary-anthony-celebrezzes-visit-nihFree Image from public domain license
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943519/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347544/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943432/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347432/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
Business men stacking hands in middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943443/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347596/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Editable diverse business people design element set
Editable diverse business people design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322824/editable-diverse-business-people-design-element-setView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347538/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Editable diverse business people design element set
Editable diverse business people design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322817/editable-diverse-business-people-design-element-setView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347425/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license