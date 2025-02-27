rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Save
Edit Image
facepersonmanblackshirtvintagepublic domainbusiness
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901187/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347586/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900900/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347598/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901210/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347604/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Happy black businessman, editable design
Happy black businessman, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347594/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901693/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347642/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901378/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347596/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901398/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347433/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901039/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347591/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347429/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900708/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347432/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901465/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347538/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347536/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Formal wear mockup editable business fashion design
Formal wear mockup editable business fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9801119/formal-wear-mockup-editable-business-fashion-designView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347431/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901802/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347539/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901478/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView license
The NIH Director's Advisory Committee Meeting, 1969
The NIH Director's Advisory Committee Meeting, 1969
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347182/the-nih-directors-advisory-committee-meeting-1969Free Image from public domain license
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901558/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347540/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901334/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347535/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Formal wear mockup, senior adult apparel editable design
Formal wear mockup, senior adult apparel editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062921/formal-wear-mockup-senior-adult-apparel-editable-designView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347425/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901409/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView license
NIH Savings Bond Drive, 1971
NIH Savings Bond Drive, 1971
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357039/nih-savings-bond-drive-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
Business people shaking hands for an agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901359/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347590/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license