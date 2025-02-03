Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundfacepeoplehousebuildingmanblackvintageElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2281 x 2850 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981183/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347598/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981449/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347586/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347596/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900957/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347604/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347588/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseRainy season insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381336/rainy-season-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347642/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseFamily planning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510885/family-planning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347590/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseLoving home Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511222/loving-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347536/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939980/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347544/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license3D delivery man on scooter editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394254/delivery-man-scooter-editable-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347540/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseWinter insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397201/winter-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347433/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBest property Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14071961/best-property-instagram-post-templateView licensePresident Lyndon Johnson at NIH with Luther Terry, J. Lister Hill, and Andrew Morrowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511319/photo-image-hospital-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunglasses blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461023/vintage-sunglasses-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSenator Lister Hill and Secretary of DHEW A. Ribicoff are distinguished guests at NIDR dedication ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346726/photo-image-face-people-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseThe NIH Director's Advisory Committee Meeting, 1969https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347182/the-nih-directors-advisory-committee-meeting-1969Free Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926894/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347538/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup, house plan designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203347/editable-poster-mockup-house-plan-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347434/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBest property Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11023724/best-property-instagram-post-templateView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347432/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397206/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347539/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926923/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347429/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseReal estate word, investment editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11920945/real-estate-word-investment-editable-remix-designView licenseU.S. Public Health Service: National Board of Medical Examinershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11321981/us-public-health-service-national-board-medical-examinersFree Image from public domain license