Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonbuildingmenblackpublic domainclothingadultElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2958 x 2305 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMen's orange knitted sweater mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14870289/mens-orange-knitted-sweater-mockup-editable-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347598/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseEditable t-shirt mockups, casual fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209901/editable-t-shirt-mockups-casual-fashion-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347594/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseTestosterone replacement therapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479509/testosterone-replacement-therapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347591/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseA team of diverse people doing a group photohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912895/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347604/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseEditable plus-size shirt mockup fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236261/editable-plus-size-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347433/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseGroup of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chillinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347540/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901589/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347588/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395310/mens-fashion-sale-poster-templateView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347586/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBlack lives matter Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579571/black-lives-matter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347535/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseMen's wear essentials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479656/mens-wear-essentials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347590/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347642/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347431/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseHospital workers, hospital remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347538/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347429/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseHealth checkup packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347606/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license3D couple reading at library editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397251/couple-reading-library-editable-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347425/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful office working with be happy note on a forehead, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887220/cheerful-office-working-with-happy-note-forehead-editable-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347536/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseStay social Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830565/stay-social-instagram-post-templateView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347534/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347432/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347485/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license