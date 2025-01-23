Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplemanshirtfurniturepublic domainbusinessclothingElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 965 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2910 x 2341 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCustom t-shirts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537855/custom-t-shirts-poster-templateView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347604/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseMarketing success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538285/marketing-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347586/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseHappy black businessman, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890667/happy-black-businessman-editable-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347594/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901187/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347539/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901039/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347598/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901693/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347588/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901210/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347434/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901378/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347596/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseModern business development editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886860/modern-business-development-editable-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347429/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901398/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347308/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licensePng financial development editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884687/png-financial-development-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347432/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licensePng business development editable element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884684/png-business-development-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView licenseHEW Secretary, Robert H. Finch visits NIHhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357053/hew-secretary-robert-finch-visits-nihFree Image from public domain licenseVintage teacher, book education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791396/vintage-teacher-book-education-editable-remixView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347538/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900708/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347591/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseCheerful African American businessmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901465/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView licenseDr. Robert Q. Marston and othershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474464/dr-robert-marston-and-othersFree Image from public domain licenseModern business success editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914084/modern-business-success-editable-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347536/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license3d SEO specialist editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714657/seo-specialist-editable-designView licenseAffirmative Action Plan for Equal Employment Opportunity at NIHhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357036/affirmative-action-plan-for-equal-employment-opportunity-nihFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness courses Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538289/business-courses-instagram-post-templateView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347552/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseMen's pajamas mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437500/mens-pajamas-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347433/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseGroup of diverse people standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912628/group-diverse-people-standingView licenseDHEW Secretary Anthony Celebrezze's visit to NIHhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346940/dhew-secretary-anthony-celebrezzes-visit-nihFree Image from public domain license