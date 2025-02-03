rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Contents of standard Army-Navy package of dried plasma
Save
Edit Image
vintagefurniturewaterpublic domaintableglassmetalblack and white
Water glass on table, corner graphic, editable design
Water glass on table, corner graphic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935271/water-glass-table-corner-graphic-editable-designView license
The Corrado foreign body extractor
The Corrado foreign body extractor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11348603/the-corrado-foreign-body-extractorFree Image from public domain license
Goodbye quote Instagram story template
Goodbye quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854563/goodbye-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Bottling liquid plasma
Bottling liquid plasma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11370461/bottling-liquid-plasmaFree Image from public domain license
Stainless steel bottle mockup, product packaging, editable design
Stainless steel bottle mockup, product packaging, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212691/stainless-steel-bottle-mockup-product-packaging-editable-designView license
Medical instruments and apparatus: Standard ships medicine carried on all ships having no medical officer
Medical instruments and apparatus: Standard ships medicine carried on all ships having no medical officer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11413065/photo-image-wooden-medicine-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Chess strategy poster template
Chess strategy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13105144/chess-strategy-poster-templateView license
Standard Army-Navy package of dried plasma
Standard Army-Navy package of dried plasma
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349399/standard-army-navy-package-dried-plasmaFree Image from public domain license
Business potential poster template
Business potential poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13121548/business-potential-poster-templateView license
Medical services at the 363rd Station Hospital, Port Moresby
Medical services at the 363rd Station Hospital, Port Moresby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352324/medical-services-the-363rd-station-hospital-port-moresbyFree Image from public domain license
Cocktail drinks background, alcoholic beverage illustration, editable design
Cocktail drinks background, alcoholic beverage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944859/cocktail-drinks-background-alcoholic-beverage-illustration-editable-designView license
Medicine - Military - Equipment and supplies: First aid packet, circa 1900
Medicine - Military - Equipment and supplies: First aid packet, circa 1900
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11313656/medicine-military-equipment-and-supplies-first-aid-packet-circa-1900Free Image from public domain license
Summer holiday blog banner template
Summer holiday blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571630/summer-holiday-blog-banner-templateView license
Remedies for diabetes, gall stones, and heart conditions
Remedies for diabetes, gall stones, and heart conditions
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11371655/remedies-for-diabetes-gall-stones-and-heart-conditionsFree Image from public domain license
Rest & relax blog banner template
Rest & relax blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571629/rest-relax-blog-banner-templateView license
Interior of an X-ray department in the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guinea
Interior of an X-ray department in the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guinea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352254/photo-image-hospital-building-blackFree Image from public domain license
Cocktail drinks background, alcoholic beverage illustration, editable design
Cocktail drinks background, alcoholic beverage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944450/cocktail-drinks-background-alcoholic-beverage-illustration-editable-designView license
Various surgical instruments and devices by Antonio Baratti
Various surgical instruments and devices by Antonio Baratti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345154/various-surgical-instruments-and-devices-antonio-barattiFree Image from public domain license
Margarita cocktail, Summer vacation, editable aesthetic illustration
Margarita cocktail, Summer vacation, editable aesthetic illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526339/margarita-cocktail-summer-vacation-editable-aesthetic-illustrationView license
Bottle of diphtheria anti-toxin
Bottle of diphtheria anti-toxin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11372493/bottle-diphtheria-anti-toxinFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture png, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346683/victorian-furniture-png-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Receiving communion at the 54th General Hospital, Base "G", Hollandia, Dutch New Guinea
Receiving communion at the 54th General Hospital, Base "G", Hollandia, Dutch New Guinea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351152/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom furniture Instagram post template
Bedroom furniture Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836604/bedroom-furniture-instagram-post-templateView license
A vaccination station in Connaught, Ireland
A vaccination station in Connaught, Ireland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11407175/vaccination-station-connaught-irelandFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interior
Aesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682604/aesthetic-japandi-dining-table-editable-mockup-home-interiorView license
Interior view of a dispensary, 8th Evacuation Hospital, Lake Garda
Interior view of a dispensary, 8th Evacuation Hospital, Lake Garda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349915/interior-view-dispensary-8th-evacuation-hospital-lake-gardaFree Image from public domain license
Summer cocktail drinks poster template
Summer cocktail drinks poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538148/summer-cocktail-drinks-poster-templateView license
U.S. Army Post Hospital, Barksdale Field, Louisiana: Pharmacy
U.S. Army Post Hospital, Barksdale Field, Louisiana: Pharmacy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11470847/us-army-post-hospital-barksdale-field-louisiana-pharmacyFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346943/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dental clinic at Camp Livingston, La.
Dental clinic at Camp Livingston, La.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352373/dental-clinic-camp-livingston-laFree Image from public domain license
Summer blog banner template
Summer blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568269/summer-blog-banner-templateView license
Nurse administers intravenous fluid to a wounded American soldier somewhere in France
Nurse administers intravenous fluid to a wounded American soldier somewhere in France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352433/photo-image-hospital-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Romantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange tones
Romantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092495/romantic-wine-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView license
Pediatric ward of the 10th General Hospital, Manila, P.I.
Pediatric ward of the 10th General Hospital, Manila, P.I.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11349453/pediatric-ward-the-10th-general-hospital-manila-piFree Image from public domain license
Cocktail drinks iPhone wallpaper, alcoholic beverage illustration, editable design
Cocktail drinks iPhone wallpaper, alcoholic beverage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944860/png-alcoholic-beverage-drinks-android-wallpaperView license
Patient at the 193rd General Hospital, Verdun, France
Patient at the 193rd General Hospital, Verdun, France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11351590/patient-the-193rd-general-hospital-verdun-franceFree Image from public domain license
Glass bottle mockup, editable box design
Glass bottle mockup, editable box design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867091/glass-bottle-mockup-editable-box-designView license
Concernant la taille by Antonio Baratti
Concernant la taille by Antonio Baratti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11345030/concernant-taille-antonio-barattiFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334207/victorian-furniture-editable-chair-and-table-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Operating room procedure at the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guinea
Operating room procedure at the 237th Station Hospital, Finschaffen, New Guinea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11352252/operating-room-procedure-the-237th-station-hospital-finschaffen-new-guineaFree Image from public domain license