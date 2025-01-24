Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepeoplehousebuildingmanmicrophonespublic domaincrowdDelegation from the People's Rebublic of China visits NIH, October 13-14, 1972Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 963 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2306 x 2874 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714713/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView licenseMission to China group photographhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361975/mission-china-group-photographFree Image from public domain licenseRock music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512944/rock-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDedication ceremony of Building 29https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346680/dedication-ceremony-buildingFree Image from public domain license3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714685/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView licenseAnnual meeting of the Board of Directors of the Gorgas Memorial Institutehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11353678/annual-meeting-the-board-directors-the-gorgas-memorial-instituteFree Image from public domain license3d human rights lawyer editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714638/human-rights-lawyer-editable-designView licenseSoviet Ministry of Health Delegation visits NIH, August 2, 1972https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356897/soviet-ministry-health-delegation-visits-nih-august-1972Free Image from public domain licenseRock music Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512945/rock-music-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Gerald Ford meets with guests at the signing ceremony for the National Swine Flu Immunization Programhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511361/photo-image-heart-hands-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseRock band poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731518/rock-band-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCummings, Fredrickson visit with a delegation of Chinese officials at NLMhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358617/cummings-fredrickson-visit-with-delegation-chinese-officials-nlmFree Image from public domain license3d human rights legal advisor editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714712/human-rights-legal-advisor-editable-designView licenseRetirement party for Dr. James A. Shannonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474607/retirement-party-for-dr-james-shannonFree Image from public domain licenseRock music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11805703/rock-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDelegation from the People's Rebublic of China visits NIH, October 13-14, 1972https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356885/delegation-from-the-peoples-rebublic-china-visits-nih-october-13-14-1972Free Image from public domain licenseRock music blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512943/rock-music-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseElliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347594/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain licenseLive music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719405/live-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe NIH Director's Advisory Committee Meeting, 1969https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347182/the-nih-directors-advisory-committee-meeting-1969Free Image from public domain licenseNew song poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719430/new-song-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDr. Robert Q. Marston and othershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474464/dr-robert-marston-and-othersFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913538/music-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDr. Robert Q. Marstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474441/dr-robert-marstonFree Image from public domain licenseLive music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11731545/live-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347308/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people are joining hands togetherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView licensePresident Lyndon Johnson greets Anthony Celebrezze at the ceremony for the signing of the Health Research Facilities Acthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347005/photo-image-face-people-manFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581683/live-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresentation of portrait of Dr. James Shannonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474573/presentation-portrait-dr-james-shannonFree Image from public domain licenseMusic festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913540/music-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Richard Nixon and Soviet President Nikolai Podgornyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511369/president-richard-nixon-and-soviet-president-nikolai-podgornyFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745127/live-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDr. Robert Q. Marstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474468/dr-robert-marstonFree Image from public domain licenseRock music poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529104/rock-music-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDr. Robert Q. Marston and Wilbur J. Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474427/dr-robert-marston-and-wilbur-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseLive concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11943490/live-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSoviet Ministry of Health Delegation visits NIH, August 2, 1972https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356894/soviet-ministry-health-delegation-visits-nih-august-1972Free Image from public domain licenseSingers wanted blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397130/singers-wanted-blog-banner-templateView licenseDr. Robert Q. Marstonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474415/dr-robert-marstonFree Image from public domain license