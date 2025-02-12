rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
NIH Savings Bond Drive, 1971
Save
Edit Image
facepeoplemenblackvintagepublic domaincrowdbusiness
Business people are joining hands together remix
Business people are joining hands together remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927733/business-people-are-joining-hands-together-remixView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347604/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together remix
Business people are joining hands together remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927728/business-people-are-joining-hands-together-remixView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347594/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Cheerful African American businessman
Cheerful African American businessman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900865/cheerful-african-american-businessmanView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347598/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Personal development lesson Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Personal development lesson Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828064/personal-development-lesson-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
Retirement party for Dr. James A. Shannon
Retirement party for Dr. James A. Shannon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474607/retirement-party-for-dr-james-shannonFree Image from public domain license
Personal development lesson blog banner template, editable text & design
Personal development lesson blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826857/personal-development-lesson-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347596/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Personal development lesson Instagram story template, customizable social media design
Personal development lesson Instagram story template, customizable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828065/png-adult-advertisementView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347591/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912972/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
HEW Secretary, Robert H. Finch visits NIH
HEW Secretary, Robert H. Finch visits NIH
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11357053/hew-secretary-robert-finch-visits-nihFree Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901824/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347642/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916582/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Dr. Robert Q. Marston and others
Dr. Robert Q. Marston and others
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474464/dr-robert-marston-and-othersFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916736/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Dr. Robert Q. Marston
Dr. Robert Q. Marston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474395/dr-robert-marstonFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916588/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Dr. Robert Q. Marston
Dr. Robert Q. Marston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474439/dr-robert-marstonFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916726/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Dr. Robert Q. Marston
Dr. Robert Q. Marston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474444/dr-robert-marstonFree Image from public domain license
Png financial investment editable element, transparent background
Png financial investment editable element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713464/png-financial-investment-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView license
Dr. Robert Q. Marston
Dr. Robert Q. Marston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474466/dr-robert-marstonFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916723/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Presentation of portrait of Dr. James Shannon
Presentation of portrait of Dr. James Shannon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474573/presentation-portrait-dr-james-shannonFree Image from public domain license
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927638/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView license
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
Elliot Richardson, Secretary of DHEW, visits NIH, March 16, 1971.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347588/elliot-richardson-secretary-dhew-visits-nih-march-16-1971Free Image from public domain license
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
Aerial view of diverse people stacking hands in the middle remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14927633/aerial-view-diverse-people-stacking-hands-the-middle-remixView license
Dedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37
Dedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347308/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916620/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Soviet Ministry of Health Delegation visits NIH, August 2, 1972
Soviet Ministry of Health Delegation visits NIH, August 2, 1972
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356897/soviet-ministry-health-delegation-visits-nih-august-1972Free Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
The NIH Director's Advisory Committee Meeting, 1969
The NIH Director's Advisory Committee Meeting, 1969
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347182/the-nih-directors-advisory-committee-meeting-1969Free Image from public domain license
Busy business people walking
Busy business people walking
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901189/busy-business-people-walkingView license
Dr. Robert Q. Marston meets President Nixon
Dr. Robert Q. Marston meets President Nixon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474442/dr-robert-marston-meets-president-nixonFree Image from public domain license
Busy business people walking
Busy business people walking
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901201/busy-business-people-walkingView license
Dr. Robert Q. Marston
Dr. Robert Q. Marston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474443/dr-robert-marstonFree Image from public domain license