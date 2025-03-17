rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
HEW Secretary, Robert H. Finch visits NIH
Save
Edit Image
papershospitalfacepeoplebuildingmenshirtvintage
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
Hospital workers, hospital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416322/hospital-workers-hospital-remix-editable-designView license
Donald S. Fredrickson shakes hands while holding award
Donald S. Fredrickson shakes hands while holding award
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424937/donald-fredrickson-shakes-hands-while-holding-awardFree Image from public domain license
Men's health Instagram post template
Men's health Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602272/mens-health-instagram-post-templateView license
Drs. Fredrickson, Mider, Braunwald, and Chalmers standing
Drs. Fredrickson, Mider, Braunwald, and Chalmers standing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358258/drs-fredrickson-mider-braunwald-and-chalmers-standingFree Image from public domain license
3d SEO specialist editable design
3d SEO specialist editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714657/seo-specialist-editable-designView license
Dr. Robert Q. Marston and others
Dr. Robert Q. Marston and others
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474464/dr-robert-marston-and-othersFree Image from public domain license
Png SEO specialist editable element, transparent background
Png SEO specialist editable element, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713128/png-seo-specialist-editable-element-transparent-backgroundView license
DHEW Secretary Anthony Celebrezze's visit to NIH
DHEW Secretary Anthony Celebrezze's visit to NIH
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11346898/dhew-secretary-anthony-celebrezzes-visit-nihFree Image from public domain license
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
Health checkup packages Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479341/health-checkup-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sune Bergström's lecture on the prostaglandins-bioregulators with clinical implication
Sune Bergström's lecture on the prostaglandins-bioregulators with clinical implication
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358265/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Health check-up poster template
Health check-up poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820070/health-check-up-poster-templateView license
Dr. Fredrickson at the NIH centennial celebration
Dr. Fredrickson at the NIH centennial celebration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358635/dr-fredrickson-the-nih-centennial-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
Diverse doctors isolated element set
Diverse doctors isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990467/diverse-doctors-isolated-element-setView license
Dedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37
Dedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347308/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain license
Working women, lifestyle aesthetic editable remix
Working women, lifestyle aesthetic editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696315/working-women-lifestyle-aesthetic-editable-remixView license
Jihan Sadat visits the Clinical Center
Jihan Sadat visits the Clinical Center
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358421/jihan-sadat-visits-the-clinical-centerFree Image from public domain license
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
Online doctor Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397398/online-doctor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fredrickson fifth "science deputy" coffee
Fredrickson fifth "science deputy" coffee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359082/fredrickson-fifth-science-deputy-coffeeFree Image from public domain license
Doctors & hospitals blog banner template
Doctors & hospitals blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063112/doctors-hospitals-blog-banner-templateView license
Donald Fredrickson and King Baudouin
Donald Fredrickson and King Baudouin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424883/donald-fredrickson-and-king-baudouinFree Image from public domain license
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
Man t-shirt editable mockup, apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10663906/man-t-shirt-editable-mockup-apparel-mockupView license
Inaugural reception for Drs. Fredrickson and Cooper in the Clinical Center board room
Inaugural reception for Drs. Fredrickson and Cooper in the Clinical Center board room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358351/photo-image-hand-face-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Brochure, flyer mockup, editable design
Brochure, flyer mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962849/brochure-flyer-mockup-editable-designView license
Donald S. Fredrickson receives the Superior Service Award
Donald S. Fredrickson receives the Superior Service Award
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358298/donald-fredrickson-receives-the-superior-service-awardFree Image from public domain license
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
Fashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView license
Fredrickson second "science deputy" coffee
Fredrickson second "science deputy" coffee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358837/fredrickson-second-science-deputy-coffeeFree Image from public domain license
An Asian doctor working at a hospital, editable design
An Asian doctor working at a hospital, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887204/asian-doctor-working-hospital-editable-designView license
Scientific seminar at Masur Auditorium
Scientific seminar at Masur Auditorium
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358264/scientific-seminar-masur-auditoriumFree Image from public domain license
Editable plus-size shirt mockup fashion design
Editable plus-size shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236261/editable-plus-size-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Dedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37
Dedication ceremonies for Buildings 36 and 37
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11347312/dedication-ceremonies-for-buildings-andFree Image from public domain license
Health center Instagram post template, editable text
Health center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397397/health-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vincent DeVita, Jr., Patricia Roberts Harris, and Donald Fredrickson
Vincent DeVita, Jr., Patricia Roberts Harris, and Donald Fredrickson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424878/vincent-devita-jr-patricia-roberts-harris-and-donald-fredricksonFree Image from public domain license
Editable plus-size t-shirt mockup fashion design
Editable plus-size t-shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12369565/editable-plus-size-t-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
The Prince and Princess of Japan visit NIH
The Prince and Princess of Japan visit NIH
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424653/the-prince-and-princess-japan-visit-nihFree Image from public domain license
Hospital workers png element, hospital remix, editable design
Hospital workers png element, hospital remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441852/hospital-workers-png-element-hospital-remix-editable-designView license
Soviet Ministry of Health Delegation visits NIH, August 2, 1972
Soviet Ministry of Health Delegation visits NIH, August 2, 1972
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11356828/soviet-ministry-health-delegation-visits-nih-august-1972Free Image from public domain license
A step toward success Instagram post template
A step toward success Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730551/step-toward-success-instagram-post-templateView license
Donald S. Fredrickson and Francisco Vivanco
Donald S. Fredrickson and Francisco Vivanco
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424832/donald-fredrickson-and-francisco-vivancoFree Image from public domain license
3d SEO specialist editable design
3d SEO specialist editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10714747/seo-specialist-editable-designView license
Fredrickson fifth "science deputy" coffee
Fredrickson fifth "science deputy" coffee
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11359186/fredrickson-fifth-science-deputy-coffeeFree Image from public domain license