Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageheartfacebookshandshakepersonmanblackvintageDonald S. Fredrickson receives the Superior Service AwardOriginal public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 955 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2802 x 2231 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175097/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseDonald S. Fredrickson shakes hands while holding awardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424937/donald-fredrickson-shakes-hands-while-holding-awardFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941952/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseHar Gobind Khorana's lecture on total synthesis of a biologically functional genehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358579/photo-image-background-papers-handFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people greeting by shaking their handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14905714/business-people-greeting-shaking-their-handsView licenseDr. Donald S. Fredrickson receives the Distinquished Service Awardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424987/dr-donald-fredrickson-receives-the-distinquished-service-awardFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness partners shaking hands in agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901163/business-partners-shaking-hands-agreementView licenseElvin Kabat's lecture on structural and genetic approaches to the study of antibody complementarityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358632/photo-image-face-people-menFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941815/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseEric Kandel's NIH lecture on cellular insights into behavior and learninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358537/eric-kandels-nih-lecture-cellular-insights-into-behavior-and-learningFree Image from public domain licenseEditable African American male student design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175098/editable-african-american-male-student-design-element-setView licenseDr. Jesse Roth's lecture on receptor disorders in manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358582/dr-jesse-roths-lecture-receptor-disorders-manFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943494/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licensePhilip Leder's lecture on a close and surprising look at the mammalian genomehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358347/philip-leders-lecture-close-and-surprising-look-the-mammalian-genomeFree Image from public domain licenseMy heart beats for you quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632374/heart-beats-for-you-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Director's Award ceremonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424940/the-directors-award-ceremonyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943437/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseDr. Elvin Kabat's Dyer lecture on structural and genetic approacheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358634/dr-elvin-kabats-dyer-lecture-structural-and-genetic-approachesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943556/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseSolomon Snyder's lecture on drugs, neurotransmitters, and the brainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358588/solomon-snyders-lecture-drugs-neurotransmitters-and-the-brainFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941586/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseDr. Donald Fredrickson is recognized at the congress on thrombosis and haemostasishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358475/photo-image-background-face-medicinesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943447/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseDr. Donald Fredrickson and Congressman Waxmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358424/dr-donald-fredrickson-and-congressman-waxmanFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943527/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseDr. Fredrickson at the Jimenez Diaz lecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424827/dr-fredrickson-the-jimenez-diaz-lectureFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943461/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseDr. Fredrickson and members of the NIH senior research staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361991/dr-fredrickson-and-members-the-nih-senior-research-staffFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse business people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322824/editable-diverse-business-people-design-element-setView licenseDonald S. Fredrickson and Francisco Vivancohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424832/donald-fredrickson-and-francisco-vivancoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable diverse business people design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322817/editable-diverse-business-people-design-element-setView licenseFrank Ruddle's lecture on gene transfer in mammalian cellshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358541/frank-ruddles-lecture-gene-transfer-mammalian-cellsFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901478/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licensePresident Richard Nixon shakes hands with Dr. A. Hamblin Lettonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11511371/president-richard-nixon-shakes-hands-with-dr-hamblin-lettonFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901558/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseSimone Veil's visit to Casper Weinbergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358354/simone-veils-visit-casper-weinbergerFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness men stacking hands in middle remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943519/business-men-stacking-hands-middle-remixView licenseDr. Fredrickson receives an honorary doctoratehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358584/dr-fredrickson-receives-honorary-doctorateFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness people shaking hands for an agreementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901334/business-people-shaking-hands-for-agreementView licenseDonald S. Fredrickson with Paul MacLeanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358466/donald-fredrickson-with-paul-macleanFree Image from public domain license