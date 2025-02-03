Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonhousebuildingmanblackvintagepublic domainDirectors of the National Institutes of Health from 1950-1989Original public domain image from National Library of MedicineMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainU.S. Gov WorksInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 873 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3065 x 2231 px | 300 dpiView licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981183/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseMartha Vaughan's lecture on regulation of cyclic nucleotidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358581/martha-vaughans-lecture-regulation-cyclic-nucleotideFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981449/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseDr. Fredrickson at the NIH centennial celebrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358635/dr-fredrickson-the-nih-centennial-celebrationFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseDrs. Fredrickson, Shannon, and Chalmers conversinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358256/drs-fredrickson-shannon-and-chalmers-conversingFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900957/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseThe inauguration of Dr. Fredricksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424659/the-inauguration-dr-fredricksonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licensePhilip Leder's lecture on a close and surprising look at the mammalian genomehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358347/philip-leders-lecture-close-and-surprising-look-the-mammalian-genomeFree Image from public domain licenseRainy season insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381336/rainy-season-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA meeting of the White House Science Councilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358626/meeting-the-white-house-science-councilFree Image from public domain licenseFamily planning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510885/family-planning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDr. Elvin Kabat's Dyer lecture on structural and genetic approacheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358634/dr-elvin-kabats-dyer-lecture-structural-and-genetic-approachesFree Image from public domain licenseLoving home Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511222/loving-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDr. Donald S. Fredrickson at a Friends of NLM receptionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11424717/dr-donald-fredrickson-friends-nlm-receptionFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939980/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSune Bergström's lecture on the prostaglandins-bioregulators with clinical implicationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358265/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJapan's Prince and Princess visit NIHhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358413/japans-prince-and-princess-visit-nihFree Image from public domain license3D delivery man on scooter editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394254/delivery-man-scooter-editable-remixView licenseDr. Fredrickson is at the Mt. Sinai Medical School's graduation dayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358518/dr-fredrickson-the-mt-sinai-medical-schools-graduation-dayFree Image from public domain licenseWinter insurance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397201/winter-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDonald S. Fredrickson and Qian Xinzhonghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11361918/donald-fredrickson-and-qian-xinzhongFree Image from public domain licenseBest property Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14071961/best-property-instagram-post-templateView licenseTouring before confirmation hearinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358356/touring-before-confirmation-hearingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sunglasses blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461023/vintage-sunglasses-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDr. Jesse Roth's lecture on receptor disorders in manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358582/dr-jesse-roths-lecture-receptor-disorders-manFree Image from public domain licenseVintage elite life illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseFrank Ruddle's lecture on gene transfer in mammalian cellshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358541/frank-ruddles-lecture-gene-transfer-mammalian-cellsFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926894/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseInaugural reception for Donald S. Fredricksonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358305/inaugural-reception-for-donald-fredricksonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable poster mockup, house plan designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203347/editable-poster-mockup-house-plan-designView licenseJapan's royal princess visits NIHhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358430/japans-royal-princess-visits-nihFree Image from public domain licenseBest property Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11023724/best-property-instagram-post-templateView licensePaul Berg's lecture on dissections and reconstruction of the SV40 genomehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358428/paul-bergs-lecture-dissections-and-reconstruction-the-sv40-genomeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397206/christmas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDonald S. Fredrickson by Edward A Hubbardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11474788/donald-fredrickson-edward-hubbardFree Image from public domain licensePeople renovating the house concept remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14926923/people-renovating-the-house-concept-remixView licenseDonald S. Fredrickson says farewell to his predecessorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11358209/donald-fredrickson-says-farewell-his-predecessorFree Image from public domain license